Transcript for President Trump, Pence downplay COVID-19 as Election Day nears

Election day, as you know, exactly four weeks away now. Millions already voting across this country. And the question tonight, what will the debates look like? President trump says he will be on that debate stage night. What Joe Biden is now saying. And tomorrow night, vice president Mike pence and senator kamala Harris going held to head. Now the vice president signaling tonight he does not want that plexiglass meant to offer some protection after the white house outbreak. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce in salt Lake City, where the debate will play out. Reporter: Tonight he's sidelined at the white house with covid, but president trump is trying to reassure his supporters, promising them he will be on the trail again soon, and will be at next week's debate. Tweeting, "It will be great!" His opponent Joe Biden says he will listen to the health experts -- if they say it's safe, he says he'll be there, too. The stark differences between the campaigns on full display. Biden with this blunt rebuke of the president -- the caption? Masks matter. They save lives. From the fields of gettysburg today, an exasperated Biden imploring Americans to take this virus seriously. Enough. No more. Let's just set partisanship aside. Let's end the politics and follow the science. Reporter: Biden tested negative again today. Overnight, he said the president bears some responsibility for contracting covid. Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them. Reporter: The Biden campaign is making a safety a priority, insisting that kamala Harris be more than 12 feet away from Mike pence at tomorrow's vice presidential debate here in salt Lake City, with a plexiglass barrier. But pence, the head of the white house coronavirus task force and the second in line to the presidency, does not think the extra precaution is necessary. His spokeswoman saying in a statement, "If senator Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it." But there are still questions about pebs's safety, and whether he may have been exposed to the virus at the white house. With four weeks to go, tonight Biden is getting a boost from the former first lady, ripping into the president's handling of the pandemic. His willful mismanagement of the covid crisis is just one example of his negligence. Reporter: Michelle Obama, in a 24-minute video, is urging Americans to vote like their lives are on the line. Search your hearts, and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it. And so let's bring in Mary Bruce tonight, live in Salt Lake City, where the debate will take place tomorrow night. And we know tomorrow night's debate is on between Mike pence and kamala Harris, and so Mary, a couple of questions for you. Bottom line, will there be that plexiglass barrier? And looking ahead to next week, what do we know about that debate between Joe Biden and president trump, the president saying, "I'll be there." Reporter: Well, David, we did just get a first glimpse at the stage tomorrow night and there is plexiglass set up on both sides, but that could change. Pence's team says it is not necessary, because they will be those 12 feet apart. And they both tested negative again today. Looking ahead to the presidential debate, it is still on the books. Both candidates are willing to do it. It is possible parts of it could go virtual, but David, right now, tonight, almost every detail of that debate is U in the air. David? You'll be right here with us, 8:00 P.M. Eastern tomorrow we'll see you then.

