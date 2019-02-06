Transcript for President Trump weighed in on UK politics, supporting Boris Johnson

President trump set to visit the uk, already wading into the political turmoil, expressing support for Boris Johnson as the next prime minister. But it's something he said that may make for an awkward moment with the royal family. It's a high-stakes trip. Terry Moran is in London tonight. Reporter: In London, they're hanging the flags outside Buckingham palace. The stars and stripes and the union jack, symbols of one of the world's closest alliances. President trump's state visit here this week is also a security challenge. When he was in the uk last summer there were massive protests in London, but he is popular elsewhere in this country. And he's already stirring controversy, boldly weighing in on who should succeed outgoing prime minister Theresa may. Trump backing former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, the man some call "The British trump." I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be -- I think he would be excellent. I like him very much. Reporter: The overriding issue here, Brexit, the British decision to exit the European union and how to do it. President trump voicing support for a so-called "Hard Brexit," where the uk would just crash out of the eu with no deal, a potentially chaotic course. If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal, then you walk away. Reporter: And then there's president trump's take on Meghan Markle. Prince Harry's American born who he praised in an interview, but also called "Nasty" when the reporter told him she'd publicly criticized him. Trump denied that on Twitter. But, roll the tape. She said she'd move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain. There are a lot of people moving here. So, what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty. Reporter: This visit is a high honor for president trump and as Britain leaves the European union, they need the United States and president trump more than ever.

