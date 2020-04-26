Transcript for President Trump says White House News Conferences are ‘not worth the time and effort'

Now, to Washington, and no coronavirus task force briefing at the white house tonight, after an angered president trump tweeted, what is the purpose, with new fallout now over his suggestion that injecting a disinfectant could prove effective in fighting covid-19. Here's ABC's Rachel Scott. Reporter: After abruptly ending his coronavirus press briefing on Friday without taking questions -- Mr. President? Mr. President? Reporter: President trump now says those "White house news conferences" are "Not worth the time and effort!" Blaming the media for "Hostile questions." At times, he has clashed with reporters. Nice and easy, nice an easy, just relax. You know you're a fake. You know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it is fake. You will never make it. Go ahead. Reporter: And on Thursday, after hearing research about ways to kill the virus on surfaces and in the air, the president tossed out this idea. And then I see the disinfek Tant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? So, we'll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that's pretty powerful. Reporter: Then turning to one of the top experts on his task force, Dr. Deborah birx. Deborah, have you ever heard of the heat and the light? Relative to certain viruses, yes, but relative to this virus? Not as a treatment. Reporter: The president later said he was being sarcastic and birx today pushed back against the media's coverage. Well, I think it bothers me that this is still in the news cycle, because I think we're missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing. Reporter: The president's comments put officials and companies on alert, issuing warnings not to ingest disinfectants. Across the country, some poison control centers reporting an increased number of calls about household cleaners fighting the virus. Some recent examples include the use of a detergent solution for a sinus rinse and gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill Reporter: In Maryland, after hundreds phoned into the state's emergency hotline, the Republican governor asking the president to keep to the facts. The president's got to focus on the message, stick to a message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based. Reporter: Tom, the president has held nearly 50 briefings since February. He could spend up to two hours behind the podium. For weeks, some aides have pushed him to make them shorter, just completely stop doing them, but the white house press secretary says that decision is entirely up to the president. Tom? Okay, Rachel, thank you.

