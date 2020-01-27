President Trump's legal team set to continue his defense

More
Trump’s lawyers claim that the two articles of impeachment approved by the House are “Constitutionally invalid.”
2:11 | 01/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump's legal team set to continue his defense

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"Trump’s lawyers claim that the two articles of impeachment approved by the House are “Constitutionally invalid.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68550695","title":"President Trump's legal team set to continue his defense","url":"/WNT/video/president-trumps-legal-team-set-continue-defense-68550695"}