Transcript for President Trump's major surprises as he talks to the media

earlier today, president trump was on a high. Come off his North Korea summit, walking out of the white house and down the driveway. Talking live on the spot, and on live TV for nearly an hour. Making all sorts of claims. Kyra Phillips was there, and she has this fact check. Reporter: It was just before 8:30 A.M. And president trump was on the move. Listen, I'm about to do an interview here, folks. Reporter: The entire white house press corps running to catch up. Mr. President, should muller be suspended? We'll see what all happens. Reporter: The president heading to the set of his favorite morning show. Some excitement on your lawn today. Hello, Mr. President. Are we on? We're on. We're live. Reporter: He was crowing about the new report from the justice department's inspector general condemning former FBI director James Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation. I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole den of thieves. It was a den of thieves. Reporter: Moments later, surrounded by all of us, the president making this false claim. I think that the report yesterday, maybe more importantly than anything, it totally exonerates me. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. And if you read the report, you'll see that. Reporter: That is just not true. The report did not at all address contacts between the trump campaign and Russia, or the question of collusion. It only dealt with the Clinton e-mail investigation. As we were walking, I asked him about Michael Cohen, his longtime lawyer and fixer. Sources tell ABC news Cohen is likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors. Are you concerned Michael Cohen would flip on you? I have nothing to do with that. Reporter: Later, I pressed him again. I just want to know if you're wondering if he's going to cooperate with federal investigators. No, I'm not. I did nothing wrong. Reporter: The president holding court for nearly an hour, also celebrating his summit with Kim Jong-un. I did a great job. The fake news -- Reporter: Bragging he "Solved" the problem of north Korea, though there is no agreement on how and when Kim will give up his nuclear weapons. And he made this jaw-dropping comment about the dictator. Hey, he is the head of a country, and, I mean he is the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same. Reporter: When reporters pressed him on that -- I'm kidding. Reporter: The president once said Kim ran a "Cruel dictatorship," that starves, tortures, and murders its own people. But now, he says, they have a "Fantastic relationship," and that Kim loves his country. You're defending Kim's human rights record. How can you do that? You know why? Because I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family. The president standing firm behind his comments. Kyra, president trump says he and Kim Jong-un have chemistry, and the dictator has a way to reach him directly? Reporter: That's right, he can now call Kim if he has any problems, a direct line. And that he gave him a direct number in case he has any difficulty, too. Tom? Kyra, thank you. Next, another big story

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.