-
Now Playing: Will New Hampshire debate change the dynamics of the presidential race?
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates meet for debate before New Hampshire primary
-
Now Playing: U.S. Marine's voice plays when daughter squeezes favorite doll
-
Now Playing: Massive fire in Virginia tearing through construction site
-
Now Playing: Country music star Neal McCoy escapes tour bus inferno
-
Now Playing: Tension builds on eve of 92nd Oscars
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of Trump’s impeachment trial includes firings
-
Now Playing: Former Vice President Joe Biden debuts attack ad
-
Now Playing: Presidential candidates clash in latest Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Thousands stuck on quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan
-
Now Playing: Horrific massacre at Thailand mall kills at least 20
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden: Buttigieg not ‘ready across the board’
-
Now Playing: Wreckage from Kobe Bryant crash did not show evidence of engine failure: NTSB
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old boy killed in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: Fired executive speaks out after video shows his racist rant against Uber driver
-
Now Playing: Sexual assault charges against reality TV doctor and his girlfriend are not dropped
-
Now Playing: Trump fires 2 men who testified in the House impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship passengers stranded as concerns over spread of coronavirus grow