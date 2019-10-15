Transcript for Prince Harry gets emotional at event recognizing children with illnesses

Finally tonight, prince Harry and the moment on stage, talking about being a father. It got him. The images coming in just tonight. Prince Harry on that stage with duchess Meghan there, too. At a charity event for children fighting the odds in every way, their health, their setbacks. It was just five months ago prince Harry and Meghan became parents. Baby Archie. And when Harry talked about the children in that audience tonight, he was overcome. Last year -- last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did, and -- I remember -- Reporter: And he kept going. Sorry. And I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards and both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child, should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. Reporter: He ended by saluting the parents and the children who fight every day despite their health challenges for their gift. A sense of hope and strength that no professional, no best-selling book and no amount of advice could ever give any of us. So thank you for being you.

