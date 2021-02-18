Prince Philip hospitalized in London

More
The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted “as a precautionary measure,” and his condition is not COVID-19 related. He and the Queen have been married for 73 years.
0:12 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Philip hospitalized in London

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted “as a precautionary measure,” and his condition is not COVID-19 related. He and the Queen have been married for 73 years. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75956388","title":"Prince Philip hospitalized in London","url":"/WNT/video/prince-philip-hospitalized-london-75956388"}