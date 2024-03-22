Princess Kate reveals cancer diagnosis

Kate, the Princess of Wales said in a video message that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy two months after she underwent "major" abdominal surgery.

March 22, 2024

