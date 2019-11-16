2 private jets tangled up at Texas airport

More
A source told ABC News that the second aircraft had just arrived from San Jose, California, and was taxiing on the ramp when it accidentally thrusted and hit a parked plane.
0:53 | 11/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 private jets tangled up at Texas airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"A source told ABC News that the second aircraft had just arrived from San Jose, California, and was taxiing on the ramp when it accidentally thrusted and hit a parked plane.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67055910","title":"2 private jets tangled up at Texas airport ","url":"/WNT/video/private-jets-tangled-texas-airport-67055910"}