Transcript for Pro-democracy protests turn violent as Hong Kong airport cancels flights again

Violent images coming from Hong Kong all day long. Protesters storming the airport in Hong Kong. But police and S.W.A.T. Teams targeting protesters, making arrests. Demonstrators attacking an officer and a reporter. And tonight, Chinese troops in a neighboring province, conducting what they say are exercises. President trump saying, at one point, why are people blaming me? Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: One of the world's busiest airports descended into chaos tonight with thousands of anti-government protesters taking over. Forcing frustrated passengers caught in the middle to abandon travel plans for a second day as hundreds of flights were cancelled. All they know is they're angry, and nobody is listening. Reporter: Today, targeting airport officials. With laser pointers, then plastic bottles, forcing them to retreat. Police in riot gear quickly moving in, grabbing protesters and taking them down one by one. One group cornering and beating this officer until he drew his weapon. The crowd blocking doors with luggage carts until a wall of police pushed forward, opening pepper spray on the crowd. Protesters detaining this reporter from a chinese-owned newspaper, tying him to a baggage cart, until paramedics could reach him. This may be the last resort for us as an effective movement for us to force the government to reply to our demands. Reporter: Beijing has called this terrorism. And Chinese state-own Ed media showing forces assembling near the border for exercises. President trump asked about the situation. I hope it works out peacefully and I hope nobody gets hurt or killed. Reporter: Tweeting today, everybody should be calm and safe. Ian, president trump responding as you reported. And there's real debate over what role the U.S. Should play if any as the protesters push for democracy. Reporter: That's right. On the one hand, the president being accused of pulling his punches, on the other end, tweeting he's being blamed. It's not clear who is blaming if it's the Chinese government, they certainly criticize the U.S. For backing the protesters. Of course, he's in delicate trade negotiations with China. And Joe Biden saying America should put its full support behind the protesters. Thank you. And back home, new reporting

