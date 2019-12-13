Former pro football players charged with health care fraud scheme

More
10 players have been charged with conspiracy to steal money from the NFL’s health care program for retirees.
1:17 | 12/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former pro football players charged with health care fraud scheme

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"10 players have been charged with conspiracy to steal money from the NFL’s health care program for retirees.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67700133","title":"Former pro football players charged with health care fraud scheme","url":"/WNT/video/pro-football-players-charged-health-care-fraud-scheme-67700133"}