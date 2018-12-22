Transcript for Probe underway into black high school wrestler forced to cut his hair by white ref

Thank you. Next to the growing outrage over a high school wrestler in New Jersey, forced to cut his hair to finish a wrestling match. The high school wrestler told by a referee to either cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit the match. Tonight, an investigation is now under way. Reporter: Tonight, New Jersey's division of civil rights launching an investigation, after growing outrage over this incident at a high school wrestling match. Andrew Johnson was given an ultimatum as he stood ready to compete -- cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match. From the matches I've seen, I have not seen his dreads be a problem with the referee or anything like that. Reporter: The ref, Alan Maloney, said the hair violated athletic regulations. League rules state if a player's hair is too long, they can choose to wear a cap that is attached to the ear guards. It's not known why a cap wasn't an option in this case. Not wanting to hurt the team, Andrew agreed to the cut, wincing as a trainer severed his hair. The young man, in all his humility, went on to pin his opponent. Dejected but undefeated. The governor of New Jersey saying this on Twitter. No student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity and playing sports. Nearly 13 million views later, many want to know, what role, if any, did race play? According to a report by "The courier post," Maloney, who is white, acknowledged calling another ref a racial slur back in 2017. He was suspended and sent to sensitivity training after the incident. Tom, the ref hasn't been fired but he has been sidelined pending the current investigation. Tom. Zachary, thank you.

