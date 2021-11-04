Transcript for Prosecution goes into last week of testimony against Derek Chauvin

And now, the prosecution in the Derek chauvin murder case is expected to start presenting their case this week. Here's Reena Roy. Reporter: Derek chauvin's defense team will soon present their case in the murder trial captivating the nation, continuing to argue George Floyd's drug and heart issues led to his death. One of the things that can cause low oxygen to the brain is the use of controlled substances, correct? Well, eventually, yes. Reporter: The defense expected to call many witnesses to try to create reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors. They're going to try and call experts who are going to talk about the fentanyl in his system. They're going to have an expert who is going to say that this could have been considered an overdose. Reporter: Over the course of two weeks, the jury has heard from medical experts called by prosecutors, testifying chauvin's actions were largely to blame for Floyd's death. There's no evidence to suggest he would've died that night except for the interactions with law enforcement. The government does not have to prove that Derek chauvin was the only cause of death, there can be other causes of death. It just has to be a substantial cause. Reporter: Before the defense gets their turn, prosecutors will likely have George Floyd's loved ones tell the jury who he was as a person. And the jury could get the case in a little more than a week. Linsey? Reena, thank you. And now to the weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.