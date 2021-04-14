Prosecutors in California reveal details about the Kristin Smart case

Authorities charged Paul Flores with murder and said he killed Smart during an attempted rape. His father is charged for allegedly helping hide the body. She disappeared nearly 25 years ago.
0:16 | 04/14/21

Transcript for Prosecutors in California reveal details about the Kristin Smart case
Tonight prosecutors revealing more about the break in the case the disappearance of Kristen sparked nearly 25 years ago in San Louis Obispo. Authorities charging Paul Flores with murder saying he killed Smart during an attempted sex assault his father also charged allegedly helping to hide the body.

