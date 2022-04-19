Prosecutors formally identify suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann disappeared from an apartment while on vacation with her parents nearly 15 years ago. The suspect has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live