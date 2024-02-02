Prosecutors grill mother of Michigan shooter in closing arguments

Jury deliberations are now underway in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother charged with involuntary manslaughter for her son's deadly high school shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

February 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live