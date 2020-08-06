Transcript for Protesters sent running after driver plows through peaceful demonstration

We're gonna turn next tonight to that hate crime investigation now under way at for the self proclaimed president of the Virginia kkk. Allegedly drove his pickup truck into a crowd of protesters in Richmond. 36 year old Carrie Rodgers is now facing several felony charges he's accused of revving his engine before ramming his car into the group fortunately no one was seriously hurt. Add in Seattle the drivers now in custody tonight police reviewing this video now showing the suspect. Plowing into peaceful demonstrators the driver then allegedly shooting a protestor who tried to stop it. That protester is recovering tonight the motive is under investigation.

