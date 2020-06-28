Transcript for Protests turn deadly in Louisville

Now to a deadly shooting Louisville, Kentucky, at the park where protesters were calling for justice in the shooting of breonna Taylor. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, just-released surveillance video showing the moment protesters run for their lives in Louisville. The man in the backpack raising his right arm, appearing to open fire. It's silent here. But witnesses capturing the terrifying sound of gunshots, turning what had been a peaceful protest into chaos. Leaving one man dead, another wounded. I didn't know who was shooting, so I just decided I'm going to get down low, and get out of there. Reporter: Suspect Steven Lopez charged with murder. He had been arrested a couple of times over the past couple of weeks. He had been repeatedly asked by others in the park to leave because of his disruptive behavior. Reporter: The encampment established weeks ago demanding justice for breonna Taylor, the Louisville emt fatally shot by police in her own apartment. As protesters call for the officers involved to be charged, police now citing last night's violence to clear out the tents and ban overnight protests. But in New York City, hundreds of protesters continue demanding NYPD budget be slashed by upwards of $1 million -- billion. Tom, protesters in New York and many around the country will be watching to see what happens when the budget is due Wednesday. New York City could become one of the first cities to significantly defund police. Tom? Janai, thank you.

