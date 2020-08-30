Transcript for Protests turn deadly in Portland

We begin with the nation facing a volatile moment, as protests for racial justice continue and once again turn deadly. In Portland, daily demonstrations have taken place for months. Aerial footage showing a caravan of vehicles flying trump flags pull into the city's downtown. After nightfall, gunshots in the streets. One victim who appeared to be supporting police dying at the scene. The apparent gunman still at large tonight. President trump unleashing on Twitter at Portland's democratic mayor, calling him a fool. And the president saying his supporters last night are, quote, great patriots. But late today, the Portland mayor saying he'd appreciate support from the president. If not, quote, stay the hell out of the way. The latest flashpoint as the police investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake continues in Kenosha, with a teenager in custody accused of killing two during unrest earlier this week. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, cities in America on edge as violence erupts among protesters. One turning deadly. In Portland, trucks driving into the city, people waving pro-trump flags. The counterprotesters clashing with marchers demanding racial equality. This truck appearing to hit protesters with pepper spray. Later in the night, this video showing a man opening fire. Immediately after hitting the victim, the gunman runs away. Tonight, still at large. The cause of the shooting is unknown, but the man who died was wearing a blue lives matter flag. We ask that anyone with information or video or eyewitness accounts please come forward and share that with our investigators. Reporter: This morning president trump unleashing a Twitter barrage. Calling Portland's mayor Ted wheeler "Incompetent," and retweeting a video of the caravan of trucks coming into the city, calling them "Great patriots." Late today, the mayor blasting the president. Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It's you who have created the hate and the division. Reporter: Tensions also erupting in Tallahassee, Florida. Police say black lives matter protesters attacking this man who was documenting their demonstration. He pulls his registered gun. Protesters fleeing for cover. Police taking the man into custody and releasing him with no charges. The violence escalating in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake last Sunday. An officer shooting him seven times in the back as he tried to enter a vehicle. This weekend marches in Kenosha were peaceful. The family repeatedly calling for an end to the clashes, but placing some of the blame on the president. For people who are instigating violence at some of these rallies, what's your message to them, specifically? Well, how could they not be feeding on violence when the man in the white house is steady drumming it up? Did you think it would not trickle down to the streets? It has. Reporter: The chaos after the shooting resulted in two deaths in Kenosha. 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two in confrontations just moments apart. His attorney claiming he acted in self defense. The president weighing in on all this as well, liking a tweet saying, "Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for trump." Zohreen, there is some developing news just in. You've obtained a letter from the governor of Wisconsin asking president trump not to visit Kenosha on Tuesday? Reporter: Yes, saying they're concerned about what it could mean for the people in the state. He fears it could take away from critical resources that could be used to keep people safe.

