Proud mother and son marking one very special milestone

More
Mother Patrica Love Davis and her son Kenneth McCray graduating together at Broward College.
1:46 | 05/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Proud mother and son marking one very special milestone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55135643,"title":"Proud mother and son marking one very special milestone","duration":"1:46","description":"Mother Patrica Love Davis and her son Kenneth McCray graduating together at Broward College.","url":"/WNT/video/proud-mother-son-marking-special-milestone-55135643","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.