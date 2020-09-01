-
Now Playing: 6.4 earthquake hits Puerto Rico leaving 1 dead, multiple injured
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico calls state of emergency after pre-dawn earthquake
-
Now Playing: Students file lawsuit over 'culturally insensitive' photo shown by teacher
-
Now Playing: Snow squalls blow across Northeast
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals she is now cancer free
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue worker who fell into grain bin
-
Now Playing: Ken Jennings wins 1st game of ‘Jeopardy’s’ Best of the Best
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico races to restore power after earthquake
-
Now Playing: Images show chaos on US base as Iranian missiles explode
-
Now Playing: How a raucous convention revolutionized our primary system
-
Now Playing: Samsung’s new artificial intelligence can suggest recipes
-
Now Playing: Zero-emission air conditioner chills using water
-
Now Playing: Samsung’s chatbots can show emotions
-
Now Playing: Evelyn Yang opens up about husband Andrew Yang running for president
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang says killing of Qassem Soleimani was a ‘mistake’
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ co-hosts react to Iran strikes on Iraq bases
-
Now Playing: Pit bull rescued from frozen pond
-
Now Playing: Police search for man who broke into Taco Bell, made a meal and took a nap
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old boy missing after mother found dead in New Mexico