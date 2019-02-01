Purdue student loses battle with cancer

Tyler Trent beat cancer twice and served as inspiration for the Purdue football team as he battled a rare bone cancer; he passed away 24 hours ago, but his spirit, strength and faith will live on.
1:49 | 01/02/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Purdue student loses battle with cancer

