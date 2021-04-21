Queen Elizabeth celebrates 95th birthday

For the first time in more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her birthday without Prince Philip. Prince Harry missed her birthday and returned home to California Tuesday.
0:18 | 04/21/21

Transcript for Queen Elizabeth celebrates 95th birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

