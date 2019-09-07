Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II picks up shovel to help plant tree

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II strolls with duck on visit to city farm

Now Playing: The last Volkswagen Beetles will roll off the assembly line in Mexico

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth helps during tree-planting ceremony

Now Playing: Searchers believe they've found body of missing scientist on Crete

Now Playing: Wimbledon tournament, World Cup winners and flooding in D.C.: World in Photos, July 9

Now Playing: Trump slams U.K. Ambassador as a 'very stupid guy'

Now Playing: Trump says he'll no longer deal with British ambassador after leaked comments

Now Playing: Missing American scientist found dead in Greece

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong's leader says controversial extradition bill is dead

Now Playing: The race to save the last of the Vaquita

Now Playing: Trump slams Britain's ambassador

Now Playing: 1-year-old girl falls overboard from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Now Playing: Coco Gauff loses in straight sets, ending Wimbledon run

Now Playing: Iran breaches nuclear deal, agreement 'hanging by a thread'

Now Playing: Brazil mourns Joao Gilberto, father of Bossa Nova

Now Playing: Dolphin and calf swim up to tour boat

Now Playing: Tensions escalate as Iran increases uranium enrichment