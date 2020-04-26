Transcript for New Jersey nurse drives to Queens to pick up elderly COVID-19 patient

Finally tonight, the nurse going the extra mile, driving across state lines to save a 82-year-old Marie Lancaster tells us she is active and independent and says she's the kind of person who never gets sick -- until she got coronavirus. I couldn't sleep, I couldn't do anything and I was suffering all by myself. Reporter: By day 17, her condition grew worse. It was touch and go. After calling the emts, they said that she was stable. Reporter: Her family feared for her life. She really couldn't put a full sentence together without coughing and trying to catch her breath. Reporter: That's Lisa cilfalino, a nurse treating covid patients at holy name medical center in New Jersey. When she heard about Marie's condition from a family member, she knew she had to help. I had two sets of gowns, one for me to go in her apartment to pick her up and then when we got back out to the car, I ended up changing into another gown, because I knew I was already contaminated from being in her apartment. Reporter: She drove to Marie's house, crossing state lines, taping garbage bags to her seats and dressed in full protective gear. By the time she arrived at the apartment, Marie could barely breathe. I felt like I was running out of time. Reporter: When they got to Lisa's hospital's E.R., there was a team waiting. I thought I was going to die. Reporter: After one week in the hospital, Marie was discharged to a rehabilitation unit, where we spoke to her. They just constantly gave me hope, hope and nothing but hope and love. I'm just really grateful that she had a great outcome. Reporter: Marie's daughter Donna grateful to nurse Lisa. I'm extremely grateful. I got a hero in my very own family. Lisa, you are our family's Earth angel. I love you, and I'll always be in gratitude for you saving my

