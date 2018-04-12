'Zero question' that Saudi crown prince ordered journalist killing: Corker

More
The CIA director laid out the evidence in Jamal Khashoggi's slaying to senators in a closed-door briefing.
2:09 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Zero question' that Saudi crown prince ordered journalist killing: Corker

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59610774,"title":"'Zero question' that Saudi crown prince ordered journalist killing: Corker","duration":"2:09","description":"The CIA director laid out the evidence in Jamal Khashoggi's slaying to senators in a closed-door briefing. ","url":"/WNT/video/question-saudi-crown-prince-ordered-journalist-killing-corker-59610774","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.