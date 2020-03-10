Questions arise about whether the president’s duties will be passed to Pence

More
The U.S. Constitution says the vice president assumes the duties of the president in the event the president is unable to serve.
2:04 | 10/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Questions arise about whether the president’s duties will be passed to Pence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"The U.S. Constitution says the vice president assumes the duties of the president in the event the president is unable to serve.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73399307","title":"Questions arise about whether the president’s duties will be passed to Pence","url":"/WNT/video/questions-arise-presidents-duties-passed-pence-73399307"}