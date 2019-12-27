Questions remain whether Notre Dame cathedral will be restored

More
A devastating fire in April ripped through the historic church, sending its famous spire plummeting through the roof.
1:39 | 12/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Questions remain whether Notre Dame cathedral will be restored

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"A devastating fire in April ripped through the historic church, sending its famous spire plummeting through the roof.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67937268","title":"Questions remain whether Notre Dame cathedral will be restored","url":"/WNT/video/questions-remain-notre-dame-cathedral-restored-67937268"}