Transcript for Raccoon stuck on side of building reaches internet stardom

Ask your rheumatologist about Xeljanz xr. Finally tonight, the trip home from Singapore is a long one. It was a 14-hour flight to London, we had to stop here to do the news. And we heard a lot of people are talking about that raccoon, and the 25-story climb. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: The little raccoon scaled to internet stardom in the time it takes to climb a 25-story building. Now famous as the mpr racoon, she started her climb to fame on Monday, trapped on the second story of a Minnesota office building. That makeshift 20-foot-long pole didn't get her down. It scared her up. More spider-man than raccoon, she clung to the building. Employees snapped pictures as she made cameos in their windows. Oh! Reporter: Late Tuesday she nearly made it to the top of the UBS building, and the top trending spot on Twitter before descending to the 17th floor for a nap. Leading many to wonder, what could be done to get the furry creature down? The answer -- call the professionals, and use cat food. Authorities using the tasty snack to lure the raccoon onto the roof, into this cage, and away to safety. And this was her today, released into the backyard of a twin cities suburb. The exact home undisclosed. After all, she had to avoid the Paparazzi. Matt Gutman, ABC news, New York. Thank you, Matt. We thought our trip was never ending. But 25 stories, her journey now over. One more flight for us. We'll see you tomorrow back in the U.S. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.