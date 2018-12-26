Transcript for The race to recover from a massive tsunami

Next, to that deadly tsunami. The search intensifying, as time runs out for those caught in the destruction. And the urgent pleas from authorities tonight about what might come next. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell in the tsunami zone, taking us inside the moment of impact. Reporter: Tonight, the final hours to find any last survivors of the massive tsunami that swept through here. But four days since the waves crashed ashore, there are unlikely to be many left alive, and today, the government warned people not to come back, because there could be another tsunami. This was the moment the tsunami struck, washing over a seafront concert. It was triggered by a landslide from a volcano that's been erupting every day since June this year. Joachim told me there were three separate waves. The last one was a 15-foot high monster. He shows me the rice fields where he, his child and his wife ran for their lives. More than 400 were killed, and tonight, 16,000 people are now without a place to call home. Tom, despite the warnings to stay away, many residents are still returning to this dangerous area and that is because they have no where to go to, or they earn their livelihood from the sea, and they are willing to brave those risks. Tom? Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.