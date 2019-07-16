Transcript for 'I don't have a racist bone in my body': Trump

them next. Good evening. And it's great to have you with us here on a Tuesday night. And we begin tonight with the firestorm over president trump and race, after the president told four 2k78ic congresswomen to go back to the countries where they came from. Today, the president saying he doesn't have a racist bone in his body. Democrats moving to condemn the president's remarks in congress. The president urging his party not to show weakness. But many Republicans avoiding the issue, as our correspondent tried to ask them to weigh in. Mary Bruce leads us off tonight from the hill. Reporter: President trump today declared, "I don't have a racist bone in my body." But the firestorm over his racist tweets is only growing. The president telling four congresswomen of color to go back to the countries they came from. At the white house, our Karen Travers pressing him, since all four congresswomen are citizens and three were born in the U.S. When you say that the Democrat congresswomen should leave if they're not happy, where should they go? It's up to them. Go wherever they want or they can stay. But they should love our country. Reporter: Tonight, the house is voting on a resolution to condemn trump's comments. Every single member of this institution, democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president's racist tweets. To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people. Reporter: That statement igniting chaos on the floor. Request they be taken down. Reporter: Republicans objecting to the speaker even using the word racist to describe the president's tweets. Saying it breaks the rules. The president had urged his party not to, quote, show weakness. Its leaders falling in line. Were the president's tweets that said go back racist? No. I believe this is about ideology. This is about socialism versus freedom. Frankly, the majority leader is complicit in advancing racism in America, if he doesn't even have the backbone to speak out against the most basic, basic line. Reporter: Most Republicans have been trying to avoid the issue entirely. Are these attacks good politics? Are they good for Republicans? Let's find out. No, I don't think they are. First of all, I don't think they're attacks. Reporter: They're not attacks? To say you should go back to your country is not an attack? Only a handful have been willing to criticize the president. It's dangerous. It's demeaning to our fellow Americans. And that's simply wrong. Reporter: Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell is now calling on everyone to tone it down, but he's declining to address the president's comments directly or to say if they were racist. The president's not a racist. And I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country. Mary Bruce is live on the hill tonight. And Mary, the house voting tonight on that ez are lugs to condemn the president's tweets and Nancy Pelosi trying to force Republicans to go on the record? Reporter: Well, David, it is clear that Republicans here on the hill simply do not want to be talking about the president's tweets and recent comments, but house Democrats are giving them no choice. That vote is now under way, and

