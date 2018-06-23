Transcript for Raging Boxcar wildfire in Oregon prompts evacuation orders

massive wildfire burning through cel Oregon tonight. Tonight, the boxcar fire raging over 20,000 acres. Families on alert. Closing parts of highway 197. The nearby graham fire alrdy forcing evacuations there. The massive oil spill emergency in northwest Iowa. A freight train derailing, more than three dozen tankers overflowing,il flowing right in the Little Rock river for more than 24 hours. Exhaust fumes fill the air, forcing evacuations, raising concerns on the drinking water. 150 miles out. Overseas now, in Saudi arabiaonight, women in the driver's seat for the first time, lifting the world's only ban female drivers intained for decades. Many women gearingp for the landmark move with driving lessons. That ban lifted just minutes ago. One New Jersey commuter grabbing an ore for his ride F work, ddleboarding his way across the Hudson river in suit and tie. It took him a half hour to get across, en managed to make his morning meeting on time. I don't know if sho survived but he made the meeting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.