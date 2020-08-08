Transcript for Rape suspect released from jail kills victim, authorities say

Back here at home now, and frightening news tonight about a rape suspect released from jail because of the spread of covid-19. Authorities say after being let out, he shot and killed his accuser. Here's ABC's Alex Presha. Reporter: Tonight, this man, already charged with rape, now accused of murder. Committed, police say, while he was on release from jail over concerns he could catch covid there. The murder scene, this residential neighborhood in Alexandria, Virginia. The victim, Karla Dominguez, found shot to death July 29th, allegedly by the very man she earlier accused of raping her. Ibrahim buoy chi is wanted for the July 29th murder of miss Carla Elizabeth Dominguez. Reporter: In October, he was jailed on the rape charge, which he lawyers denied. In April, his lawyers argued successfully for his release, partly on concerns over the pandemic. Across the nation, releases are happening for those seen to be low risk to their communities. As jails and prisons continue to be major hot spots for covid-19. Bouaichi was released on $25,000 bond and the condition he stay home. But in July, police say he went out and killed Dominguez at her Alexandria, Virginia, apartment. Days later, following a police chase, authorities say bouaichi shot himself. Tom, and late today, ABC news confirmed that bouaichi has died from his wounds. But his case is certainly to increase the debate happening around the country as to how best to protect prisoners' health and the public safety. Alex, thank you.

