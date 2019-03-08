-
Now Playing: Rapper A$AP Rocky returns to the States
-
Now Playing: A$AP Rocky released from custody while awaiting verdict in Sweden
-
Now Playing: Rapper A$AP Rocky returns home
-
Now Playing: Ed Sheeran's tour beats U2 as the all-time highest grossing tour ever
-
Now Playing: Elevate your backyard party with these DIY games
-
Now Playing: 'The View' looks back on the best moments from season 22
-
Now Playing: You've got problems, 'Queer Eye' cast has answers
-
Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' cast spills the tea on each other
-
Now Playing: Know your 'Queer Eye' jargon
-
Now Playing: Are 'Queer Eye' stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness dating?
-
Now Playing: At what age did Michael, Keke and Sara become an adult?
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 3' stars reflect on the 'light' and legacy of the late Cameron Boyce
-
Now Playing: 'Skin' star Jamie Bell on playing a white supremacist skinhead
-
Now Playing: Pitbull performs 'Fireball' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Pitbull performs his smash-hit 'Give Me Everything' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Pitbull gives a special live performance of 'No Lo Trates'
-
Now Playing: Pitbull performs '3 To Tango' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Pitbull rocks out Central Park to his hit 'Don't Stop the Party'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Pitbull live on 'GMA'