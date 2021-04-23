Rare gray whale sighting in Italy

The coast guard spotted a single gray whale near Rome. The species is normally found in the Pacific Ocean. The last time a gray whale was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea was over a decade ago.
04/23/21

