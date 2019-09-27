New recall for popular heartburn mediciation

More
Drugmaker Apotex is pulling generic versions of Zantac sold at Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid, including “Wal-Zan,” after discovering the medication may contain low levels of NDMA.
0:18 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New recall for popular heartburn mediciation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Drugmaker Apotex is pulling generic versions of Zantac sold at Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid, including “Wal-Zan,” after discovering the medication may contain low levels of NDMA.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65889990","title":"New recall for popular heartburn mediciation","url":"/WNT/video/recall-popular-heartburn-mediciation-65889990"}