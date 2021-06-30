Record-breaking heat invades the Northeast

Philadelphia declared a heat emergency and brought air-conditioned city buses into communities to serve as mobile cooling centers. Heat kills more people than any other kind of extreme weather.
3:18 | 06/30/21

