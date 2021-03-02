Record-breaking nor’easter hits East Coast

More
New York City sees stalled COVID-19 vaccinations amid the most snow in five years. New Hampshire and New Jersey closed all vaccination sites statewide.
2:20 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record-breaking nor’easter hits East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"New York City sees stalled COVID-19 vaccinations amid the most snow in five years. New Hampshire and New Jersey closed all vaccination sites statewide. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75642212","title":"Record-breaking nor’easter hits East Coast","url":"/WNT/video/record-breaking-noreaster-hits-east-coast-75642212"}