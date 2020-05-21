Transcript for Record flooding hits Michigan

Now, to the state of emergency in Michigan, where the president was today, of course. Record flooding hitting right in the middle of this pandemic. Homes and businesses surrounded by water after two dams failed there. Some homes lifting off foundations, floating away. Thousands have been forced from their homes. Tonight, flash flood watches now in effect for Virginia and the Carolinas. Heavy rain moving into the northeast. So, let's get right to rob Marciano, who is live in Michigan again for us tonight. Rob? Reporter: Good evening, David. So many rivers remain in flood stage. You can see one of those failed dams behind me. And all that debris piled up. You can see where the dam was overtopped and water continues to pour downstream, where we are still experiencing major flooding here in Michigan and across much of the midwest. Across the mid-atlantic, as well. Heavy rain with this continues in the Carolinas, Virginia tomorrow and then spinning up into the northeast on Saturday before it finally moves out to sea on Sunday. David? Rob Marciano with us again. Rob, thank you.

