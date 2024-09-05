Record heat hits West Coast as AZ set to break record for 110-degree days

The West Coast is experiencing extreme late-season heat, while heavy rain is expected along the Gulf Coast. Phoenix has seen temperatures exceeding 110 degrees 55 times this summer.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live