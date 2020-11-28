Record-setting demolition of Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza Towers

It only took 10 seconds for the 144-floor iconic building to collapse, setting a new Guinness World Record for the tallest building demolished with explosives.
0:15 | 11/28/20

Record-setting demolition of Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza Towers

