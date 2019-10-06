Red Sox legend David Ortiz being flown to Boston after shooting

The team chartered an air ambulance to bring him from the Dominican Republic after he was shot once in the back at a nightclub; one suspect was arrested, authorities said.
Transcript for Red Sox legend David Ortiz being flown to Boston after shooting

