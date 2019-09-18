Referee who made black student wrestler cut locs before match suspended

The referee, a white man, was suspended from the New Jersey athletic association for two years, while others have been told to take anti-bias training.
Now to a ref suspended tonight new Jersey state athletic officials suspending a high school wrestling rougher re for two years. After he forced a black teenager to either cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit the match that was last December.

