Relentless heat continues to scorch the country

ABC's Ike Ejiochi and Meteorologist Somara Theodore report on the heat wave affecting more than 100 million Americans across 27 states.

June 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live