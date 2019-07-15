Transcript for Remembering the day US astronauts landed on the moon

And finally tonight, from Houston, America strong. Nasa giving us an extraordinary opportunity today to broadcast right here from Apollo mission control. You can see over my shoulder here, the American flag, the video of Neil Armstrong as it came in 50 years ago. The consoles have all been restored. In fact, you can see the flight plans here, just where they were the ashtrays, the telephones. So much history right here in this room. We thought we would look back tonight at some of the things you might not remember. As America held its breath in the final moments before landing, and then as Neil Armstrong descended down that ladder, at the white house, president Richard Nixon and his speech writer quietly prepared a speech if Armstrong and buzz aldrin were stranded on the moon. The president, in one of his lines, would tell the nation their brave astronauts would "Stay on the moon to rest in peace." But instead, Americans and mission control heard this. I'll put the president right now. All right. Hello, Neil and buzz. I'm talking to you by telephone from the oval room at the white house. Reporter: Neal Neil Armstrong's wife, Jan. What kind of plans do you have for Neil when he gets back? A quiet outing or what? We haven't made any plans yet. They have to get back. Reporter: The armstrongs had lost their daughter at just 2 to cancer. And it was said through the years that Neil Armstrong might have left a bracelet on the moon for her. Armstrong's sister, in an interview decades later, was asked if that was true, answering, "Oh, I dearly hope so." And that famous American flag. All of the flags from the Apollo missions are still standing, except the one from Apollo 11. Buzz aldrin saying he saw it topping in the rocket blast as they left. Leaving their footprints on the moon, and their place in history. You know, Neil Armstrong said one small step, but we all know it was much bigger than that. We honor the astronauts and the workers here

