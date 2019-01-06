-
Now Playing: Shock and sorrow sets in for grieving Virginia Beach community
-
Now Playing: Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting
-
Now Playing: Investigators continue to search for what motivated the Virginia Beach shooter
-
Now Playing: 12 people were killed by a shooter in Virginia Beach
-
Now Playing: Police reportedly obtain DNA samples from the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos
-
Now Playing: Dangerous flooding hits multiple parts of the country
-
Now Playing: Detention facilities for illegal immigrants are at capacity as arrests hit new record
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard rescues people aboard capsized sailboat
-
Now Playing: Youth baseball team plays ball with storm in backdrop
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee bus driver rescues young boy from traffic
-
Now Playing: Teen with BB gun sparks lockdown at graduation
-
Now Playing: Ocasio-Cortez goes back to work as bartender
-
Now Playing: Investigators continue to gather evidence after shooting in VA Beach
-
Now Playing: Disgruntled employee opens fire at VA Beach municipal building: Police
-
Now Playing: Virginia Beach mass shooting victims named
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old girl saves little sister from drowning in pool
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing mother of 5
-
Now Playing: VA Beach vice Mayor Jim Wood speaks out about mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Severe weather causes flooding in several Midwest states