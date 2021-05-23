-
Now Playing: 1-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Floyd’s family, attorney speak after 4 former officers indicted on federal charges
-
Now Playing: Antisemitic hate crime investigation underway in NYC
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for road rage suspect who killed 6-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Rallies and marches held ahead of anniversary of George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: US begins to rebound from pandemic
-
Now Playing: Kid climbs tree to bring leaves down to pet goats
-
Now Playing: Tornado spotted in Colorado fields
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 8 wounded in Minneapolis shooting, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Birthday party shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 injured in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Top general explains his visit to Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: Policing racial disparities persist, but Newark's 'done tremendous work,' mayor says
-
Now Playing: Navy videos of potential UFOs should be addressed in 'scientific' way: Steve Ganyard
-
Now Playing: Defense Department probes 'unidentified aerial phenomena' encounters
-
Now Playing: Republicans don't see Jan. 6 commission as in their 'political interest': Sarah Isgur
-
Now Playing: Classroom hardships amid wave of anti-trans laws
-
Now Playing: Laid-off workers, businesses struggle in current job market
-
Now Playing: Still 'fundamental differences' between GOP, WH on infrastructure: GOP senator