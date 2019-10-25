Transcript for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ legacy celebrated during Baltimore funeral

We turn to the tributes and the celebration of Elijah Cummings. Former presidents Obama and Clinton, secretary Clinton paying tribute. And what we didn't know about his final months. They lined up, a community, a nation there to celebrate the life of Elijah Cummings. In Baltimore pallbearers carrying the casket. Secretary Clinton evoking congressman Cummings bib call name Elijah. Like the pro fet, our Elijah could call down the fires from heaven. He also prayed and worked for healing. He weathered storms and earthquakes but never lost his faith. Reporter: Former president Bill Clinton too. I loved this man. I loved every minute I ever spent with him, every conversation we ever had. I loved his booming voice. We should hear him now in the quiet times at night and in the morning and when we need courage. Reporter: Former president Obama on congressman Cummings and his character. There's nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There's nothing weak about looking out for others. There's nothing -- there's nothing weak about being honorable. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect. Reporter: Elijah Cummings was a son of share croppers from the south. He would tell his own children about their worth. Dad wanted me to understand and appreciate my blackness and truly feel that my rich brown skin was as beautiful as Al baster or any shade of the rainbow. Reporter: His wife Mia revealing his challenges over the last few months. It got in if I nitly more difficult through the last months of his life when he sustained attacks and attacks on his city. While he carried himself with grace and dignity in all public forums it hurt him. Reporter: About his health she called him a walking miracle. He was given six months to live more than 25 years ago and he kept going. He kept fighting. He kept standing. He kept working. And it was my distinct honor and privilege to be his spouse. Reporter: Congressman Cummings celebrated by his family and a nation today.

