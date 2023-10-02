Rep. Matt Gaetz vows to force vote to unseat McCarthy as House Speaker

Hard-line Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Monday continued to tease introducing a motion to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his moves to avert a government shutdown.

